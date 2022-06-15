LECTURER RUNS OVER WOMAN, BANNED FROM DRIVING FOR A YEAR

A senior lecturer with Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) was Monday prohibited from driving for the next 12 months after he negligently ran over a woman in April this year.

Emson Marowa (47) was arraigned before Chinhoyi Magistrate, Ms Sharon Rakafa who fined him $25 000 for the offence while he risks four-months imprisonment if he fails to pay the money.

He was ordered to surrender his licence within seven days for endorsement.

Marowa was accused of failing to stop or act reasonably when a collision was imminent as well as failing to keep a proper lookout.

Prosecuting, Mr Tendai Tapi told the court that Marowa was driving a Toyota Progress (ADI-6621) heading into town. Upon reaching the railway station, Marowa hit one Rutendo Chiyangwa of Mzari, Chinhoyi causing serious injuries on both legs, left hand and right eye. Herald