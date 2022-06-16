KATSANDE HIT BY CARJACKERS IN JOBURG



WILLIARD KATSANDE is dealing with the trauma inflicted by a gruesome hijacking incident on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

It comes just 10 months after the Zimbabwean midfielder was left with injuries and had his SUV vehicle damaged after being assaulted during a road rage incident on the West Rand in Johannesburg.

The attack came on the day he made his debut for Sekhukhune United following his departure from Kaizer Chiefs.

Tuesday’s incident happened at Southgate Mall.

Katsande’s vehicle was later recovered in Eldorado Park by a tracking company, however with extensive damage.

A case has been filed with the police.

Katsande confirmed the incident to KickOff.com adding that he lost both business and personal property worth thousands of rands, including a cellphone plus money which was in the car, at the time of the incident.

He had just returned from a visit home.

The 36-year-old has been hard at work building his business profile, which includes interests in construction, and his popular clothing line Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi

“I’m traumatised right now because of my previous road rage experience,” Katsande told KickOff.

“I have been left with bruises because the three guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park but is badly damaged inside and ransacked of my belongings inside the vehicle.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will now affect the business.”

Katsande was left bloodied after being assaulted in an ugly road rage incident in Johannesburg.

He was on his way home, after his debut for Sekhukhune United against Chippa United, when he was violently attacked in Roodepoort.

Exclusive pictures and videos obtained by Kickoff.com reveal that Katsande’s vehicle was damaged extensively.

A male driving a Ford EcoSport is believed to be the assailant in the incident which took place on the corner of Hendrick Potgieter and Peter Road. Read the police statement, according to the City Press newspaper:

“A white male came out of his vehicle and hit me with his fists on my head. He also broke my right window and right side mirror on my vehicle. He hit my vehicle with his foot on the side.”

The total value of the damage was R50 000.

The suspect immediately fled the scene.

ZIMBABWE international footballer Khama Billiat had a brush with death in Johannesburg, South Africa, when six armed robbers pounced on the Mamelodi Sundowns talisman, held him hostage, before stealing his watch and wallet.

He was unhurt in the terrifying incident although he was left to battle the psychological trauma of coming face-to-face with the agents of crime who have turned South Africa into one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

Reports from South Africa said the robbers, who were armed with AK-47 assault rifles, pounced on Billiat when he stopped at an Engen service station.

“Billiat was at an Engen convenience store amongst three other shoppers in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, when six gunmen entered armed with AK-47 rifles,” The Sunday World newspaper reported.

“The Zimbabwean was said to be buying pre-paid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from an ATM.”

Khama Billiat was robbed at a Mall in South Africa by some armed men.

The gang pounced on him as he left his car and pointed guns to his head demanding money.

They stole his chains and stole some money.

The thugs also ransacked his Range Rover. – Sports Reporter/KickOff.com/The Herald