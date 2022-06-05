ITS THE BEST PROJECT IN THE COUNTRY : PARLY ON POMONA DEAL

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts has described the Harare City Council (HCC) and Geo Pomona Waste Management Pvt Ltd project as the “best waste management project in the country”.
HCC entered into a joint venture with Geo Pomona last year
to remodel the dumpsite, recycle waste and generate power.
However, councillors aligned to the CCC have been working
to frustrate the project and voted to suspend the deal and examine the
contract.
Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo
insists the project will go ahead as planned.
In an interview after touring the dumpsite last week, Cde
Dexter Nduna, who chairs the parliamentary committee, said the project would
solve Harare’s age-old waste management challenges.
“As the committee, we toured all local authorities. We
divided ourselves into two teams, the other focusing on the southern part of
the country and I was in a team which toured the northern part, including
Harare.
“The plans for the Pomona plant are the best compared to other
local authorities. The model is clear and efficient, especially given that in
addition to clearing waste, there is going to be power generation,” he said.
The project, he added, is going to create hundreds of jobs.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister
Monica Mutsvangwa, who also toured the project site on Monday, said it would
transform Pomona from a ticking health time-bomb to a modern industrial park.
She was accompanied by her deputy Cde Kindness Paradza,
Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa and Transport and
Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Mike Madiro.
“We want to say to Geo Pomona, we are impressed with what
you are doing. You have been here hardly a month, but the work you are doing
with the City of Harare is very impressive,” said Sen Mutsvangwa.
“As a Government, we are quite excited that issues of waste
management will be things of the past. We want a Harare that is clean. The
Second Republic is talking about putting back Harare and our cities into the
sunshine statuses that they ought to be.”
Councillor Stewart Mutizwa said the plant would not result
in any extra costs to ratepayers.
“As part of our equity, we are going to be supplying the
company with all garbage from the city. The garbage is going to be paid as an
entry fee. What is in the agreement is a yearly payment which we are going to
pay as equity in terms of entry fees. We are partners in this business and are
going to share the spoils at the end of the day. Ratepayers are not going to be
charged more on their bills because of this deal, as has been falsely
reported,” he said. Sunday Mail
