IDs NOW FREE, SAYS ED

Government has streamlined requirements for the issuance of national civic documents to make it easier for those who have been facing challenges, while people have to register to vote to defend the country’s hard-won freedom and heritage, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing members, who had gathered for the ruling party’s
National Cell Day in Kwekwe, the President said there was no longer need to pay
for the vital documents.
“In the past, when one went to apply for these documents,
they were asked for their exact dates of birth.
“And when they failed to give the exact dates they were
asked to bring along a close relative to vouch for them.
“We then realised this was problematic and changed the
rules,” he said.
“Now we have put in place new regulations that have removed
all of those requirements. We also said there is no longer need to pay for that
document.
“You now get it for free; everything is now free . . . So
we have streamlined everything.
“Those who do not have IDs and birth certificates should
seek assistance from their local leadership and get the documents for free.”
President Mnangagwa, who is under Dambudzo 1 Cell , said it
was important for party members to register to vote and defend the gains of the
liberation struggle.
“The freedom we enjoy today was brought by men and women
who sacrificed to go to war. People would get maimed and injured, but others
kept volunteering.
“For 15 years, we battled hard until we secured victory and
our Independence. For us to preserve our independence, after every five years
we go for elections to get a new mandate to rule from the people.
“For us to do so, there is voting which takes place. Go and
register to vote, the process is easy, war was the harder part and that is
already behind us.”
Registering for next year’s elections, the President said,
can still continue even though delimitation of constituency boundaries would be
done using data from those who had registered by May 31 this year.
“After every 10 years, our constituency boundaries are
redrawn through delimitation,” he said.
“So, the process is ongoing and the data being used is from
voters who were registered by May 31 this year.
“However, this does not mean registering to vote in the
2023 election has closed.
“They can still register to vote.”
ZANU PF is the party that broke Zimbabwe free from the
bondage of colonialism, he added.
Speaking at the same meeting, First Lady Dr Auxillia
Mnangagwa said youths should shun drugs.
“We should shun drugs; drugs are now being used by men,
women, the young and the old, and that is concerning,” she said.
“Drugs affect productivity and have the potential to ruin
futures. We don’t want drugs.”
She called on party members to remain peaceful and united.
She also warned against the dangers of Covid-19,
emphasising the importance of continued observance of preventative protocols
and adherence to good hygiene.
“The vaccination programme is still ongoing, if you are
double vaccinated, you should consider getting the booster shot, which is being
offered at our health facilities,” said the First Lady.
She also spoke against domestic violence while encouraging
hard work.
Yesterday’s meeting, which was the highlight of similar
gatherings held by ZANU PF countrywide, was convened to audit membership and
galvanise its mobilisation drive.
ZANU PF considers its cell structures as critically
important organs especially as the ruling party readies its machinery for the
2023 elections.
“The cell is the soul of the party; this is where
everything begins. The cell is the most important organ of the party. So today,
wherever there is ZANU PF, cells are congregating,” President Mnangagwa said.
The party cells usually comprise 50 party members but they
can be allowed more members.
When Dambudzo 1 Cell chairperson Cde Augustine Gijima
called out the register, the President was listed on number 22, while the First
Lady was on number 23, with Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr on number 59.
Cde Gijima thanked President Mnangagwa for driving
development in their constituency, singling out Indarama Mine project.
Development of the mine, he said, was set to create 4 000
jobs.
Meanwhile, our Bulawayo Bureau reports that President
Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of the word of God in fostering unity
towards national development.
He underscored the value of locals in developing their own
country.
He was speaking at the African Apostolic Church (AAC)
Ndarikure Tabernacle in Chirumhanzu, Midlands Province, where more than 30 000
congregants gathered for their holy communion.
The President quoted from four Bible scriptures during his
address, highlighting the central role the church is expected to play in
developing the country.
He quoted from Mark 16 verse 15, Jeremiah 29 verse 12,
Nehemiah 2 verse 20 and Psalms 133 verse 1.
“Jeremiah 29 verse 11 tells us that a nation is developed
by its owners and that development will never take place when there is
fighting. We must unite knowing that the Lord did not avail a nation for us to
suffer. He is a God who has prepared only nice things for us.
“As a church, we must teach the values of unity.
“Let us not go to other countries and be crybabies; we will
be turning ourselves into a laughing stock.”
The President commended AAC for preserving cultural values.
The church, he said, should guide youths to appreciate the
nation’s values and not be led astray.
“As a nation, I advise you to teach your congregants to
have a good culture, a culture of understanding and unity. We have to develop
our nation, build dams, build clinics, eat and be satisfied.
“The church is expected to preach and also teach boys and
girls who will be future leaders, not only in the church but our nation.
“We have to ensure that the youth know that the Lord wants
children who respect their elders; this is what the Lord wants.
“I must also emphasise that in our nation there is no one
who is useless, everyone is valued in whatever sphere of work.”
He further called on the church to help pray for the nation
to foster unity, love and respect.
Zimbabweans, added President Mnangagwa, must take the
national clean-up day seriously.
“I am happy that among us today there are representatives
from other countries around the world.
“Please, as you go back to your countries, tell them that
Zimbabwe is open for business and churches. Sunday Mail
