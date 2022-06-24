I FUNDED HIS EDUCATION : HE DUMPED ME FOR AN EDUCATED WOMAN

A LOCAL teacher allegedly tricked his wife into sponsoring his tertiary education before dumping her as soon as he graduated.
Appearing before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato,
Pelagia Midzi said she sponsored Patrick Sesedzayi to attain a Diploma in
Education at Marymount Teachers’ College after they got married.
She was applying for a protection order against Sesedzayi,
whom she described as an abusive and violent husband.
Midzi said Sesedzayi dumped her for a more educated wife.
“We got married in Harare and moved to Mutare after he lost
his job. He decided to enrol at Marymount Teachers’ College. I sponsored his
education from my farming activities. We also sold all our cattle and used the
money to pay for his tuition fees, so his diploma belongs to the family.
“l thought better days would come upon the completion of
his education, but I was in for a rude awakening after he dumped me as soon as
he secured employment,” said Midzi.
She said after his deployment, Sesedzayi deserted her and
their three minor children.
He also obtained a bank loan, bought a commuter omnibus and
married a new wife.
“He should return the kombi. It is part of the proceeds of
my hard work as I sponsored his tertiary education. It was acquired after our marriage,
so I have every right to it,” said Midzi.
She also claimed that Sesedzayi wanted to use the cattle
they bought together to marry his new wife.
Midzi also asked Sesedzayi to return their matrimonial bed.
“His new wife should have nothing to do with our bed. I
married this man in 2001 and that is the bed that we have been using ever since
then. In fact, all our three children were conceived on that bed and for him to
take it and use it with another woman is taboo,” charged the woman.
“We were together for 21 years and I worked hard for him to
be what he is today. It is a bitter pill for me to swallow as l walk out of
this marriage with nothing to show for it. If he no longer loves me, he should
leave all the property that we acquired together, including the vehicle,” she
said.
Sesedzayi, however, had no kind words for his estranged
wife.
He claimed that all she wants from him is his salary, not
his presence at home.
He also rubbished claims that Midzi sponsored his tertiary
education, saying he would work on their land during school holidays to fund
himself.
“She cannot claim that the diploma belongs to the family.
It is mine, and I will do whatever I want with it. She also cannot tell me what
to do with my vehicle. I am keeping it safe because a lot of property went
missing when I was still staying with her. I suspect that she was the one
selling things behind my back,” he said.
“I still love her, but I will not allow her to control me.
I have a new wife and she also deserves my love,” he said.
Mr Chipato granted the protection order in Midzi’s favour.
The order, which will be valid for five years, bars
Sesedzayi from disposing their matrimonial property without Midzi’s consent.
It also bars him from assaulting, insulting and harassing
his first wife. Manica Post
