I DON'T WANT HER NEAR MY KIDS : WOMAN HARASSES HUBBY'S SMALL HOUSE

A MUTARE woman has been hauled before the civil courts after she teamed up with her friends to harass her estranged husband’s new lover.

The new flame, Ruth Matondo, described her lover’s wife, Terrence Moyo, as a vicious and violent woman.

When the duo appeared before Mutare Magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, Matondo was applying for a protection order against Moyo.

However, Mr Chipato dismissed the application.

Moyo said Matondo has been having an affair with her husband since last year.

“I wanted to visit her workplace last year to talk to her but I thought it wasn’t wise.

“So I spoke to the lady who sells clothes next to her to convince her to end the relationship.

“I thought she would understand my position but she didn’t and continued with the relationship.

“My husband has been sending money to her and she demands that he treats us equally,” said Moyo.

She also revealed that she has moved out of her matrimonial home because of Matondo.

“I moved out of my matrimonial home because of Matondo.

“I couldn’t take it anymore so I had to look for a place to rent near my children so that I can monitor them from time to time.

“I couldn’t take my kids with me because I can’t afford to send them to a private school and support them,” she explained.

“I don’t have a problem with the affair between my husband and Matondo but I don’t want her to exploit my children. I don’t want her near my children” she said.

In her defence, Matondo claimed that she ended the relationship last year when she realised that she is related to Moyo’s husband.

However, Moyo insisted that Matondo was lying, highlighting that the latter recently received some money from her lover.

“The money was meant to rekindle the relationship but I refused to accept it.

“I didn’t know that Moyo ended her marriage because of me until the day she came to my house,” said Matondo.

Mr Chipato dismissed the protection order application and said Matondo needs to apply for a peace order instead. Manica Post