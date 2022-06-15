FOUR GUARDS BEAT UP SUSPECTED THIEF TO DEATH

FOUR security guards have been arrested at a farm in Chinhoyi on allegations of fatally assaulting a man they had accused of stealing potatoes.

The four were arrested at Highbury Farm in Murereka area, Chinhoyi.

They are being accused of taking turns to assault the 53-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld, with a baton and a wooden log all over the body.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were still in progress.

“Police in Murereka have arrested four security guards in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Highbury Farm, Murereka, in Chinhoyi. The suspects took turns assaulting the victim aged 53 with a baton and a wooden log all over the body.

“They also poured water on the victim for allegedly stealing some potatoes at the farm. The victim died at his homestead at Windsock Farm, Murereka where he had been dumped by the suspects,” he said.

In a related matter, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a body of a 33-year-old man was found lying facing up in a bush near Heany Road in Crowborough on June 9 at around 7pm.

The body had a deep cut on the back of the head and some bruises on the face. Herald