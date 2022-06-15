FOUR GUARDS BEAT UP SUSPECTED THIEF TO DEATH

FOUR security guards have been arrested at a farm in Chinhoyi on allegations of fatally assaulting a man they had accused of stealing potatoes.
The four were arrested at Highbury Farm in Murereka area,
Chinhoyi.
They are being accused of taking turns to assault the
53-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld, with a baton and a wooden
log all over the body.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed and said investigations were still in progress.
“Police in Murereka have arrested four security guards in
connection with a case of murder which occurred at Highbury Farm, Murereka, in
Chinhoyi. The suspects took turns assaulting the victim aged 53 with a baton
and a wooden log all over the body.
“They also poured water on the victim for allegedly
stealing some potatoes at the farm. The victim died at his homestead at
Windsock Farm, Murereka where he had been dumped by the suspects,” he said.
In a related matter, police in Harare are investigating
circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a body of a 33-year-old man
was found lying facing up in a bush near Heany Road in Crowborough on June 9 at
around 7pm.
The body had a deep cut on the back of the head and some
bruises on the face. Herald
