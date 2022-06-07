ELECTRICIAN CHARGED AFTER STUDENT IS CRUSHED TO DEATH

AN electrician has been charged with culpable homicide after he allegedly caused the death of a student on internship.
Brian Kunaka (48) was remanded in custody to July 11 when
he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda. He was advised to approach
the High Court for bail application.
The court heard that on April 22 this year, Kunaka was at
the Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company power plant in Harare’s Msasa industrial area.
On the fateful day, he was in charge of the switch board
and at around 3pm, he allegedly switched on the screen rotary machine without
checking.
The now-deceased Godfrey Chipoyera, who was still inside,
working on the machine was then crushed to death.
In an unrelated case, Tendai Mawanza (28) also appeared
before Dzuda charged with theft of property worth US$44 064 belonging to
Sterile Hygiene (Pvt) Limited.
Mawanza, who was employed as a sales agent and cashier at
the company, was granted $20 000
bail.
The court heard that on May 16, 2022, an internal audit
revealed that US$44 064 was missing and Mawanza failed to account for the
money, leading to her arrest.
George Manokore represented the State in both cases.
Newsday
