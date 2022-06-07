DECOMPOSING BODY FOUND IN SHAFT

The decomposing body of 26-year-old Mafjam Chibondo who went missing on May 28 this year was discovered floating in a mine shaft at Mukaradzi mining site in Mt Darwin on June 1.

Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo said the body was discovered at Mashonganyika Queen 2 mining claim at Mukaradzi.

He said the body was at an advanced stage of decomposition.

Ass Insp Dhliwayo said Meeting Manyika who was on his way to fetch water at around 10am followed up on a strong stench coming out of the shaft and discovered the body.

The body was identified by his uncle Takemore Kanyenze of Chibondo village in Dotito who last saw the deceased on May 28 at his shack while drunk.

In a separate incident on June 1 this year at Mazowe Mine Commonwealth, Tionei Mafume (20) was trapped in a mine shaft while prospecting for gold.

Ass Insp Dhliwayo said Mafume was in the company of Douglas Nenjana (23) and another man only identified as Wayne.

The trio went to the mine on May 19, where Mafume and Nenjana would enter the shaft and come out with ore.

Wayne’s job was to safeguard the ore and food 30 metres away from the shaft.

Ass Insp Dhliwayo said on June 1, a huge rock fell on Mafume while Nenjama managed to escape unhurt.

With help from Emmanuel Katambara they managed to retrieve the body and the matter was reported at ZRP Jumbo base.

Ass Insp Dhliwayo advised artisanal miners to regularise their operation so that safety precaution is adhered to and enforced.

He said illegal mining creates dangers. Herald