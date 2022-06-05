ALEX MAGAISA MOURNED

Lawyer and opposition politician Lovemore Madhuku described Alex Magaisa as an extremely intelligent young lawyer.

“It’s very devastating that we have lost Magaisa. We were observing with keen interest the amount of energy he was putting into developing some form of interest in how the law can assist the ordinary person. His Big Saturday Read had become a household name,” Madhuku said.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa described Magaisa’s death as “a huge blow” for the country.

“What a force, a giant! What a human being! What an intelligent man! What gigabytes of intellect! What a fine great man! What a sober mind! What a cool character! What a lovely brother! And he has not seen his heart’s desire: A New Great Zimbabwe,” Chamisa said.

Exiled former minister Jonathan Moyo tweeted: “Gutting news about Dr Alex Magaisa. A fierce interlocutor, a prolific writer and an indefatigable contributor to the quest for a better Zimbabwe. His tragic death leaves an unfillable void in the country’s public discourse. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Magaisa (47) is said to have suffered a heart attack while admitted to Margate Hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Some of his most read BSRs included Demolition Job — How the Regime is Unmaking the New Constitution; Presidential Decree — A Bout of Economic Madness and a Cocktail of Illegalities; and Zec has Broad Powers to Ensure a Free, Fair, and Credible Election, among several others. They sparked fierce public debate.

Magaisa’s academic achievements included a PhD in Law from the University of Warwick in the UK.

Between 2011 and 2012, he was part of the Constitutional Parliamentary Committee team that wrote the new Constitution of Zimbabwe which was adopted in a 2013 referendum.

Details of his burial arrangements are yet to be announced. Newsday



