ZUPCO HIKES FARES

THE Zimbabwe Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes effective 1 June 2022.
In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20
kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$140 from ZWL$80, with those travelling
between 21 to 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$180 from ZWL$100 while those
travelling between 31 and 40 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$220.
Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$220
from ZWL$100 for distances up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and
30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$260.
This follows the government efforts to provide adequate
transportation for the public as the President announced the lifting of a ban
on private players in the public transport sector with operators set to benefit
from a duty-free importation scheme for buses valid for a year. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment