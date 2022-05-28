ZUPCO HIKES FARES

THE Zimbabwe Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes effective 1 June 2022.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$140 from ZWL$80, with those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$180 from ZWL$100 while those travelling between 31 and 40 kilometers by bus will now pay ZWL$220.

Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$220 from ZWL$100 for distances up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometers they will now pay ZWL$260.

This follows the government efforts to provide adequate transportation for the public as the President announced the lifting of a ban on private players in the public transport sector with operators set to benefit from a duty-free importation scheme for buses valid for a year. Sunday News