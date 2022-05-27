ZEC REFUSES TO RELEASE COPY OF VOTERS ROLL

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) reportedly has refused to release a copy of the voters roll for analysis by independent watchdogs such as the Election Resource Centre (ERC), raising fears that the elections management body wanted to hide something.
Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, ERC director
Barbara Dube said the elections watchdog has made several requests to no avail.
“In conformity with section 21 of the Electoral Act, ERC
requested electronic copies of the current voters roll and the roll that were
used for the parliamentary by-elections. To date, ERC has not been provided
with the electronic copies of either the current voter roll that were used for
the March 26 by-elections,” Dube said.
Zec chief elections officer Uitloile Silaigwana requested
questions in writing when contacted for comment, but had not yet responded by
yesterday evening.
Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana was not picking calls.
However, the ERC said it was forced to analyse a publicly
available voters roll following Zec’s refusal and unearthed a number of
irregularities.
Some of the irregularities include deletion of 98 414
registered voters from 16 constituencies who appeared in the 2018 voters roll
and creation of additional polling stations under unclear circumstances.
“There is no explanation why there were more than 98 000
people deleted from the voters roll,” ERC programmes manager Solomon Bobosibunu
added.
“We have also had incidents of some people claiming that
their names have been deleted from the voter roll yet they are still alive.
“Without Zec having explained to us why it deleted those
people from the roll, we remain with those speculative reasons on why it
deleted them.”
Early this year, Zec triggered a storm after announcing
plans to remove 35 085 names of deceased persons from the voters roll, two
months after identifying only 22 000 deceased voters on the roll.
An ERC analysis shows that there are 75 524 electorates who
are registered to vote at the same polling station on the voters roll, but also
registered at different polling stations. ERC said the problem was prevalent in
urban polling areas.
The analysis also exposed how registrants who appearing at
different polling locations on the 2022 voter roll, but their addresses did not
change.
“In some cases, there may be explanations for issues
identified and in others, there may be steps that can be taken to address these
issues in advance of the major electoral events including the 2023 harmonised
elections,” Dube said.
“ERC will continue to request Zec to provide official
periodic and timely copies of the voter roll at important junctures (including
the end of both phases of the voter registration blitz), at the commencement of
the delimitation of boundaries.”
Other election watchdogs, which include Team Pachedu, have
also unearthed similar irregularities on the voters roll.
But Zec disowned the voter roll that was being analysed,
claiming that the document was obtained without following procedures and was
heavily tampered with to discredit the country’s electoral processes. Newsday
