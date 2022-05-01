ZEC PUSHES FOR SOCIAL MEDIA CRACKDOWN

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) wants Twitter and Facebook to pull down “damaging posts” about its handling of elections.
The election management body also wants Parliament to
regulate election-related material posted on social media ahead of the 2023
elections.
Zec’s credibility is in tatters following the March 26
by-elections after data experts unearthed irregularities in the voters roll,
including changes to 156 polling stations while 177 000 voters were relocated
from their polling stations without their knowledge.
Zec later disowned the voters roll saying it was tampered
with to discredit the elections body.
Spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said: “We are trying to just
follow what other countries are doing to ensure that towards an election there
is no misinformation and disinformation which may cause instability and
violence.
“Those who post incorrect information will be asked to pull
it down because we noted that there is a lot of false information peddled
online. The commission would have a proper way to ensure that there is no (bad)
information which would have implications on free and credible elections.”
Mangwana’s statement immediately attracted brickbats from
the opposition with Citizens Coalition for Change interim spokesperson Fadzayi
Mahere, saying it is undemocratic and unconstitutional.
“Instead of stifling constitutional freedoms we expect Zec
to be championing the electoral reform agenda, pushing for amendments to the
Electoral Act to ensure that its work is fully facilitated and the law is
aligned to the Constitution,” Mahere said.
Mahere cited sections 68 and 209 of the Constitution, which
mandates Zec to be accountable to citizens, and “to act in a manner that is
lawful, reasonable and fair”.
“We don’t expect them to be silencing citizens. In fact,
Zec is acting in a partisan and unconstitutional manner which doesn’t want to
see free and fair elections. It must act lawfully and reasonably or it should
be disbanded,” she said.
MDC-T chairoerson Mogern Komichi said Parliament should not
be used to rubber stamp oppressive laws to manipulate social media.
“Zec is trying to close the democratic space. It wants to
be a police force and use intimidation to suppress constructive criticism.
Social media is used to educate voters and raise awareness,” Komichi said.
Labour, Economists and African Democrats president Linda
Masarira said: “Zimbabweans must be allowed to exercise their right to freedom
of expression to raise grievances and openly criticise where they feel Zec will
be going wrong so that it can use that input to correct and reform.”
Election Resource Centre programmes manager Solomon Bobosibunu
said Zec should address its communication deficiencies regarding its handling
of elections.
“It will be more appropriate to be proactive in providing
information which is complete, accurate and on time rather than to wait and
respond after citizens have looked for information elsewhere,” Bobasibunu said.
Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust executive director Igneous
Sadziwa said Zec should stick to its mandate and commit to manage elections
impartially. Newsday
