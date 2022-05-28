ZANU PF NOCTURNAL IDENTITY CARDS REGISTRATIONS END ABRUPTLY



Nocturnal registrations for birth certificates and National Identity Cards that were being carried out covertly for Zanu PF supporters at the registry office in Masvingo ended in a huff last night when a Mirror crew drove to the scene.

A group of 40 people were dropped at the registrar’s offices by a 65-seater bus at 7:15 pm and they remained gathered there as there was no power. Two vehicles and another one suspected to be from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) arrived minutes later as Mirror reporters watched from afar.

A Mirror vehicle later arrived at 8:45pm and beamed the place with its headlamps to allow the cameramen to take videos but the two vehicles immediately reversed and left. Some suspected registrar officers who had come out of the gate to the crowd retreated back.

Twenty minutes later a 33 seater kombi arrived and loaded the supporters but they could not all fit into it. The Kombi drove off and The Mirror followed it up to the 10km peg along Mutare Road.

The eight or so people who were left by the Kombi were found by The Mirror crew standing by TM Supermarket. They confirmed that they had come from Masvingo North to get national registration certificates but however refused to answer questions and dispersed as soon as they realised that they were talking to reporters.

Government officials including Masvingo district registrar, Lawrence Mapara, District Development Coordinator (DDC) Ray Hove, Provincial Registrar Sithembeni Chitsa and Masvingo Permanent Secretary Dr Jefta Sakupwanya were evasive when they were asked to comment on the issue.

A report by The Mirror shocked the nation yesterday when it emerged that Zanu PF supporters were being bused and registered in Masvingo during the night. Ironically there are no registrations that are taking place at the offices during the day because people are told that either there is no network or cameras are not working. Masvingo Mirror