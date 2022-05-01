ZANU PF CHAIR HIJACKS TRUCKS AT GUNPOINT

ZANU PF Filabusi district chairperson Arthur Nhliziyo from Lobela village has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for hijacking at gunpoint two Zambia-registered haulage trucks carrying copper.
Nhliziyo appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate
Dambudzo Malunga charged with armed robbery.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, of which two were
suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.
Prosecutor Naison Chivayo told the court that sometime in
October 2021 at night, Kelvin Simpasa and Talent Mako were driving
Zambia-registered trucks from Lusaka headed for Durban in South Africa along
the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Road.
The two were in a convoy of other Zambian trucks from Galco
Transport and Logistics Limited loaded with 30 tonnes each of copper cathodes
worth US$40 080.
Along the journey, Mako parked at a junction waiting for
other trucks to catch up.
While Mako was waiting, a silver Honda Fit parked in front
of his truck and four men came out, two of them armed with guns.
They held Mako at gunpoint and took his cellphone worth
US$100, passport, gas tank and US$200.
They then hijacked the truck. They noticed another truck,
which was being driven by Simpasa was following, they stopped.
Assuming it was Mako, Simpasa stopped and the hijackers
pounced. They covered his head with a sack, tied him up, and hijacked his truck
after robbing him of his belongings.
Mako and Simpasa were tied and abandoned in one of the trucks at Kuravi business centre
in Mashava and the armed robbers drove off with two trailers of copper
concentrates.
The matter was reported to the Criminal Investigations
Department at Mandamabwe Police Station in Mashava and was referred to
Bulawayo. Newsday
