WOMAN DUMPS BABY AT EX'S HOUSE AT NIGHT

A HARARE woman has been accused of dumping her child, outside her ex-husband’s house, during the night.

Ellen Haruvisi was accused by her ex-husband, Oniya Mabira, who claimed she was abusing the child in order to get his attention.

Mabira applied for a peace order against Haruvisi.

“What my ex-wife has been doing is insane, she at one point abandoned our minor child at my doorstep, in the middle of the night.

“On another occasion she dumped the child over the recent school holiday, without extra clothes to wear.

“And, when I asked her about how the child was going to manage the whole holiday without extra clothes, she insulted me,” claimed Mabira.

However, Haruvisi argued that Mabira was lying and was simply trying to avoid his responsibility.

“I am the one who is suffering with the child while he is busy remarrying and enjoying his life.

“Yes, I gave him the child, without change of clothes, so that he could, at least, buy clothes for the child,” he said.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi said the child must not suffer more because of differences between the parents.

She granted Mabika the peace order and ordered Haruvisi to maintain peace all the time.

Haruvisi was advised to apply for maintenance. H Metro