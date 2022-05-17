TOP MEDICAL FIRM EVADING TAX, EXTERNALISING FUNDS

ONE of Zimbabwe’s oldest and major private medical services provider, Baines Imaging Group is embroiled in a nasty fight with serving and former employees, who are accusing the institution of externalisation funds and tax evasion.
The disgruntled employees are lobbying law enforcement
agents, labour and health officials to investigate the company.
In a letter dated March 29, the employees alleged that the
company is in the habit of not banking the bulk of its US dollar cash receipts
which are eventually externalised.
The letter was addressed to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s
Financial Intelligence Unit director and copied to President Emmerson
Mnangagwa, Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga and
secretaries in the ministries of Health, Finance and Labour.
It was also copied to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption
Commission chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo.
They allege that Baines Imaging Group, known as Big
Diagnostics, also uses part-time employees and pays part of its workers’ salaries
in hard cash in brown envelopes to avoid paying taxes, employment benefits as
well as statutory obligations to the National Social Security Authority (Nssa).
Baines Imaging Group, however, denied the allegations
yesterday saying: “It appears to be a deliberate ploy to tarnish the image of
our organisation”.
“We are up to date with our PAYE [pay-as-you-earn] and Nssa
levies as well as other statutory obligations. We take our human resources
seriously as they are key drivers of our business performance and we try by all
means to pay above Nec [National Employment Council]-regulated salaries so that
we retain them in this volatile environment,” the company said in its response
to questions from NewsDay. The company officials said their bank accounts could
be verified anytime.
Nssa is yet to conclude investigations at the institution.
Zacc confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter by Baines
Imaging Group employees, adding that investigations were on-going. Newsday
