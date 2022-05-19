THEY TRIED TO EMBARRASS ME :WADYAJENA WINS COURT BATTLE

HIGH Court judge, Never Katiyo, has restored Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena’s rights around his Borrowdale Brooke neighbourhood.

The businessman and politician was up in arms with the Borrowdale Brooke Homeowners Association, who claimed he was making a lot of noise, driving around the exclusive neighbourhood.

This comes after the Homeowners Association’s chairperson, Shingi Munyeza, questioned the behaviour of the youthful businessman.

Wadyajena, who was accused of making noise as he drove around the neighbourhood after midnight, had his access tags deactivated.

His family was also relegated to using a visitor’s lane to enter, or leave, Borrowdale Brooke.

The legislator filed an urgent chamber application at the High Court seeking restoration of his rights claiming the association had belittled him.

He also claimed the disciplinary action was illegal and reduced his standing.

In his ruling, Justice Never Katiyo ordered the association to restore Wadyajena’s rights unconditionally.

“Whereupon, after reading records filed and hearing counsel, it is ordered that by consent, the BBHOA shall immediately restore Wadyajena’s access rights to the Borrowdale Brooke Estate by fully reactivating his access tags.

“The BBHOA, and its employees, are hereby interdicted from deactivating Wadyejena’s access tags, without following due process or the authority of a court order,” ruled the judge.

The legislator had also claimed his rights were infringed.

“My family and I continue to be inconvenienced because entering, and leaving the estate as a visitor, is unduly cumbersome because of the vetting and security checks.

“Their goal is to embarrass me and this is an injustice a resident should not continue to suffer,” he said. H Metro