PARKING DISASTER CONFIRMED : ONLY US$6K COLLECTED

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC)’s controversial parking meter scheme raked in less than US$6 000 in the past two months as motorists continue to avoid parking bays in the central business district over high charges.
South
Africa-based Tendy Three Investment (Private) Limited (TTI) was awarded a US$2
million tender for vehicle parking management in Bulawayo.
TTI initially
demanded US$1 per 30minutes, but following a public outcry, the fees were
reduced to US$1 for an hour.
Latest council
minutes reveals that the joint parking management operation collected US$3
488,90, R2 176,50 and $1 692 198,60 in
parking fees between March and April.
About US$1 982,
R510 and $636 072 was collected in
clamping fees.
“The financial
director Kempton Ndimande reported that … TTI (Pvt) Ltd started collecting parking
fees under the first phase of the PPP arrangement on February 18, 2022. Council
got 30% of parking fees proceeds and its 50% on clamping fees,” the minutes
read.
Civic groups,
motorists and residents have raised concerns over the deal as they doubt that
it would benefit them as ratepayers.
Meanwhile,
council has approved 286 building plans worth over US$7 million, an increase of
27,68% from almost US$4 million collected in February.
Latest council
minutes indicate that 320 building plans were approved in February, 34 more
than those approved in March but way less in value.
The report says
a total of 2 132 inspections were carried out in February, constituting a
decrease of 34,30% compared to the previous month owing to transport and
staffing challenges.
“Building inspectors still faced transport
challenges which the section alleviates by sourcing council vehicles to
supplement locomotion for the officers. Vacant positions within the section,
especially on the part of building inspectors, were yet another retrogressive
factor in terms of output as the demand out there was fast overwhelming the
present officers.”
The report also
states that some properties issued with certificates of occupation in the city.
According to the laws (1977), no new building should be occupied without an
occupation certificate issued by the local authority.
The report
states that city fathers were concerned over a number of illegal structures,
and warned that buildings built without approval plans faced demolition.
Occupants of
dilapidated and unsightly buildings have also been given eviction notices.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment