MUDIWA SET TO LEAD NEW ZIMURA BOARD

THE future looks bright in the music industry as youthful musicians have been voted into the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board.
A meeting was held here in Harare at Zimbabwe Showgrounds
at Robie Mupawose centre where 14 contestants were vying for the six board
member posts.
Rapper Mudiwa Hood received the most votes (39) and he was
followed closely by urban grooves maestro Alexio Gwenzi also known as Goodchild
with 32 votes.
Other elected members include Albert Nyathi (27), Philip
Chifumbu (25) and Batani First aka First Farai (10) to make the first five
elected members while one seat fell vacant as three members were tied with
eight votes each and these were Dingumuzi Phuti, Janet Manyowa and Nathaniel
Ncube.
On the second round Janet Manyowa was voted as the sixth
board member with 70 votes while Dingumuzi Phuti got 47 votes and Nathaniel
Ncube with 19 votes.
Other contestants were Fred Nyamudanga (4), Mechanic
Manyeruke (3), Joseph Garakara (2), Clarence Gakura (1), Nokufeza Ngwenya and
Sipetangani Sibanda who all received zero votes as also there were not in
attendance.
The elected board of members are expected to vote for a
chairperson and vice chairperson before appointing a legal and finance officer.
Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment