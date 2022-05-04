MUDIWA SET TO LEAD NEW ZIMURA BOARD



THE future looks bright in the music industry as youthful musicians have been voted into the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board.

A meeting was held here in Harare at Zimbabwe Showgrounds at Robie Mupawose centre where 14 contestants were vying for the six board member posts.

Rapper Mudiwa Hood received the most votes (39) and he was followed closely by urban grooves maestro Alexio Gwenzi also known as Goodchild with 32 votes.

Other elected members include Albert Nyathi (27), Philip Chifumbu (25) and Batani First aka First Farai (10) to make the first five elected members while one seat fell vacant as three members were tied with eight votes each and these were Dingumuzi Phuti, Janet Manyowa and Nathaniel Ncube.

On the second round Janet Manyowa was voted as the sixth board member with 70 votes while Dingumuzi Phuti got 47 votes and Nathaniel Ncube with 19 votes.

Other contestants were Fred Nyamudanga (4), Mechanic Manyeruke (3), Joseph Garakara (2), Clarence Gakura (1), Nokufeza Ngwenya and Sipetangani Sibanda who all received zero votes as also there were not in attendance.

The elected board of members are expected to vote for a chairperson and vice chairperson before appointing a legal and finance officer. Chronicle