MINISTER DEFENDS RUBBISH POMONA DEAL

LOCAL government minister July Moyo and Geogenix BV frontman Delish Nguwaya have defended the controversial Pomona dumpsite deal, which they admit did not follow tender procedures.
The Harare City Council deal with Netherlands-based
Geogenix BV has courted controversy after it emerged that the local authority
has to fork out US$22 000 per day or US$8 million annually to dump waste at its
Pomona dumpsite.
In his opposing affidavit filed at the High Court in a case
Harare North legislator Allan Markham (Citizens Coalition for Change) is
seeking a review of the deal, Moyo, however, admitted that the project did not
go through tender.
Markham has cited the council, Moyo, Harare deputy mayor
Stewart Mutizwa, suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, acting town clerk
Phakamile Moyo and Geogenix BV as respondents.
“In this instant case, an unsolicited bid was made to first
respondent (Harare City Council) by the Geogenix BV, and the first respondent
submitted it to Zida (Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency) as is
required by the law,” Moyo said.
Nguwaya said due diligence was done before the company was
given the contract.
“First respondent’s officials, particularly engineers
together with officials from the second respondent visited Italy and Tirana in
Albania as part of the due diligence exercise. The officials managed to see
other projects carried out by the sixth respondent similar to the one proposed
at Pomona dumpsite,” Nguwaya submitted.
Post this visit through the Zimbabwe Investment Development
Agency, engagements continued resulting in parties coming up with a draft joint
venture. The draft agreement was negotiated with City of Harare officials, the
Attorney-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Finance and
Economic Development and the Ministry of Local Government.
“Government and Public Works officials and the Geogenix BV
and the process was transparently done. Cabinet rendered an oversight role as
the project was of national interest,” Nguwaya added.
Moyo insists the project would benefit residents.
“It will also reduce the amount of pollution which is being
experienced by residents in Harare, especially those who stay in and around the
area of Pomona, taking into consideration the hazardous incidents which have
occurred there in the previous years,” Moyo said.
Meanwhile, Econet Group’s Clean City has suspended waste
management and waste disposal operations in Harare effective May 25.
“The recent changes in terms of trade at the Pomona waste
facilities have left the household and corporate clients that we serve unable
to afford the service. In turn, this has impacted the viability of our waste
disposal business,” Clean City said in a notice. Newsday
