MAN RAPES TEEN NIECE WHO BROUGHT HIM FOOD, GOES ON THE RUN

POLICE at Sadza growth point, Mashonaland East province are hunting for a 54-year-old man who allegedly raped his 13-year old niece who brought food to his room while he was ill.
The man from Chief Neshangwe, Chikomba district, is on the
run after he reportedly raped his niece before threatening to kill her with a
machete.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii
confirmed the case yesterday.
“Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of
the suspect in connection with a rape case. We also urge members of the public
to quickly report rape cases so that victims can be quickly assisted to get
treatment. The public should also know that relatives and neighbours are
potential abusers,” he said.
The alleged rape happened sometime in April when the
complainant was sent to serve food to the ill man by her mother.
The suspect then took a machete from under the bed, forced
the girl to lie on the bed and raped her once.
He threatened to kill her if she reported the matter, but
on May 11, the complainant told her mother about the rape and a police report
was filed. Newsday
