JET A1 FUEL SHORTAGE HITS AIRZIM

Air Zimbabwe has announced that passengers should expect an anticipated flight schedule disruption due to Jet A1 fuel shortages at airports.

The airline said their suppliers have advised them of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain up to the final consumer of the product.

In a statement, the airline said passengers will be advised of flight schedule changes as soon as possible.

“Air Zimbabwe wishes to advise its valued passengers and other stakeholders of an anticipated flight schedule disruption due to Jet A1 fuel shortages at the airports. Our suppliers have advised of constraints in the movement of the product which has cascaded along the entire value chain to us as the final consumer of the product.

“The national airline shall endeavour to update passengers on the flight schedule changes at the earliest possible time as we continue to monitor the supply situation. Passengers may direct further inquiries to our central reservations department,” reads the statement.

The statement further reads; “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from these disruptions.” Herald