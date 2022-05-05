I SLEPT WITH MY MOTHER AND SISTERS FOR RICHES

THE relationship between mother and son can be an unbreakable bond and the love between the two is incomparable, but it has its limits.
However, one man has crossed the line that separates a
normal family from a taboo one as he opened up that for the past 14 years he
has been sleeping with his mother and four sisters, a ritual practice that is
required for him to get rich and to stay rich.
Gwanda businessman (name supplied) revealed to Madzibaba
Emmanuel Mutumwa of Johane Masowe eChishanhu in Bulawayo’s Selborne Park suburb
that lately his conscience has been eating him up for having incestuous
relationships with his mother and sisters.
His Damascus moment came after he developed priapism, a
persistent, often painful erection that lasts for more than four hours.
The man has had his erection for close to two months now.
Doctors failed to fix his disorder. He has been given
medication but it has not helped.
He even went to South Africa for aspiration decompression,
a procedure in which excess blood is drained from the penis using a small
needle and syringe. As part of the procedure, his penis was flushed with a
saline solution. This treatment often relieves pain, removes oxygen-poor blood
and might stop the erection. This treatment is repeated until the erection
ends.
It didn’t work for him.
The doctors told him that the only solution that could work
was surgery but he chose not to go down that road as one of the possible side
effects is a weak erection.
He came back home and sought divine intervention.
Last Wednesday, Madzibaba Mutumwa prayed for him and healed
him.
“He came to me and told me about his problem. I prayed for
him and managed to help him overcome his problem. I also told him to stop
sleeping with his mother and sisters and he is aware that it means all the
riches he acquired through his strange rituals will vanish. He is prepared for
that.
“I also prophesied him and told him that his sisters are
not yet married because the evil spirit that he had impressed was also their
spiritual husband. He slept with them physically but it also slept with him in
the realm of the spirit. He admitted that they always dream sleeping with other
men. That is how a spiritual husband works,” said prophet Mutumwa.
In an interview, the man said he does not intentionally
sleep with his mother and sisters — but a spirit puts him in a trance. He only
becomes conscious after the deed is done.
“I don’t know what happens and my mother and sister tell me
that they fall into a deep sleep and only wake up after. It’s like my body will
have been taken over by a spirit. All I know is that when I wake up, I will be
naked on top of my mother or one of my sisters. This has troubled me for years
now,” he said on condition of anonymity.
The man said his troubles started after he visited an
inyanga in Binga who gave him muthi to get rich quickly.
“I regret what I did and I advise people to avoid using
muthi because it never ends well. This muthi has been making me sleep with my
own mother and sisters and it has made me contemplate suicide many times.
“But I am grateful that prophet Mutumwa has saved my life
and that of my mother and sisters by destroying the muthi. He came to my house
in Gwanda and exorcised the demon,” said the man.
His mother and sisters refused to comment. B Metro
