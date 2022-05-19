FINANCE PERM SEC SKIPS PARLY, FACES CONTEMPT CHARGE

FINANCE ministry secretary George Guvamatanga could be charged with contempt of Parliament after he failed to appear before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defense and Home Affairs on several occasions.
Chairperson of the committee, Levi Mayihlome ordered that
Guvamatanga be issued with summons to appear before Parliament to give oral
evidence on financial commitments by the Treasury towards construction of the
Central Registry building which is still incomplete, and is developing leaks
and cracks.
During the committee sitting yesterday, Mayihlome said
Guvamatanga has failed to appear before Parliament.
“We are now requesting that Parliament should summon
Guvamatanga to come. The summons will be
issued through the Parliament administration,” he said.
Mayihlome said MPs are concerned that the newly
commissioned building was already developing cracks.
“We have human beings occupying that building, and they
have not been given certificates of occupation and it’s unsafe.”
He said there is a river underneath the Central Registry,
which was not properly taken care of during construction.
“The water goes in the lifts. The next thing is that we will hear that
there is an electric fault. That is why
MPs are concerned,” Mayihlome said. Newsday
