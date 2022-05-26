ED CHALLENGER : I'M BEING VICTIMISED TO DROP CASE

FORMER Zanu PF activist Sybeth Musengezi, who is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency to power at the courts, yesterday accused the ruling party leader of victimising him to force him to drop the case.

Musengezi was granted $30 000 bail last week after spending days in remand prison for allegedly falsifying his address to obtain Zanu PF party membership.

Yesterday, Musengezi said he had filed a court case against the police for refusing to give him back his identity card which they took during interrogation.

“The police also took my metal national identity card during interrogation and up to now they have not given it back to me. After making enquiries, they claimed ignorance. I had to make a formal report in case the ID card finds its way to a crime scene,” Musengezi posted on Twitter.

“They put me in jail, intimidated, inhumanely treated and harassed me and those close to me so as to break my spirit and force me into submission, but that’s not gonna (going to) happen.

“Since my arrest and ‘profiling’, unidentified people have been coming as they please at my house pretending to be making enquiries, some just park and sit by the roadside anytime they want,” said Musengezi.

Efforts to get a comment from national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless as he was not picking calls.

But documents seen by NewsDay revealed that Musengezi’s complaint was recorded under “lost property” at the Harare Central Police Station.

In the lost property form 169, police said Musengezi claimed he lost his ID when he was in police custody.

Musengezi’s lawyer Douglas Coltart told NewsDay that he had not yet been notified of the claims by his client. Newsday