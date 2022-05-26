CHILD ABUSE IN SA : ZIM MAID FLEES



A Zimbabwean maid has fled after a video of her abusing a child has emerged in South Africa.

The baby girl’s father said they were shocked when they saw the video that was shared on social media and immediately opened a case of assault and abuse.

In the video, the nanny is heard laughing and chatting on the phone, and the baby girl is next to her on the floor. As the baby starts crying, the nanny is seen putting her foot on the baby’s face, and as the baby starts crying more, the nanny puts her toes in the baby’s mouth.

“It is unfortunate that we found out about the abuse and the video after the nanny had left the month before. She fled. We need to find her now.”

According to the police spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela, a case of assault is being investigated.

“The Commander of Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences in Upington, Captain Koos Van Den Heever, is appealing to the public to assist in tracing a person of interest by the name of Clarise Chitauri.”

Masegela said it is believed the nanny left Upington end of March before the parents of the child became aware of the video.

“The woman is a Zimbabwean National and could possibly be in the area of Kimberley or Warrenton where her mother is reported to be staying.”

Any person with information can contact the investigating officer on this case, Sergeant Lebogang Mokwene on 081 018 7754 or 082 302 0442