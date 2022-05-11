CENSUS RESULTS IN AUGUST : ZIMSTAT

PRELIMINARY results of the 2022 population and housing census held last month will be released in August this year, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) has said.

The 2022 population and housing census ran from April 21 to 30, 2022, while a mop-up exercise was completed on May 6, 2022.

ZimStat spokesperson Mercy Chidemo told NewsDay that the 2022 population census had been digitised to enhance quick data processing, which would see the results being released within a shorter period compared to previous years.

“The preliminary results are expected in the next three months, which is in August,” Chidemo said.

“We will have a full report by December. We will do a post-enumeration survey to assess the quality of our data. The process will be made easier by digitalising it. Using the digital system, we are currently detecting errors on demography which will then be verified and rectified by our enumerators. So the three-month period is actually shorter than the three years that it would take to release the results in previous years.”

The 2022 population census was marred by irregularities which included involvement of the members of the security services and Zanu PF youths, as well as delayed payment of enumerators, among others.

Some enumerators claim that they have not yet received their allowances almost two weeks after the exercise.

However, teachers who took part in the process as enumerators told NewsDay that they were paid $320 000 for the 20 days they took part in the census, which is far more than their monthly salaries. Newsday