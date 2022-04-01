ZIMBA JAILED IN SEYCHELLES

According to the Anti-Narcotics Bureau (ANB), Elsie Esther
Vambe, 45, was sentenced to five years in prison for the importation of a
controlled drug and another five years for trafficking a controlled drug. The
sentences will run concurrently, which means Vambe will be imprisoned for five
years.
The Zimbabwean national pleaded guilty to both
offences.
Vambe was arrested on October 26 after the ANB found 1.51kg
of heroin and 503.70g of cocaine that she had hidden in the toilets on an Air
Seychelles flight from Johannesburg.
In giving his sentence, the presiding Judge, Mohan Burhan,
explained that certain facts were considered before giving her the two
five-year prison terms instead of the six years each – that apply to such
offences.
The fact that she is a first offender and pleaded guilty to
all charges was considered by the court.
This is the first sentencing of a foreign national on
controlled drug charges for this year.
Seychelles, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, has a
zero-tolerance drug policy and has recently put in place several measures to
combat the trafficking of illicit drugs on its shores. –Seychelles News Agency
