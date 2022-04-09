ZERO PASS RATE FOR BYO PRIMARY SCHOOL

ONE Bulawayo primary school — Aisleby — recorded a zero percent pass rate in the 2021 Grade 7 Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) examinations with the city recording a pass rate of 55,92 percent.

Of the 30 Bulawayo City Council-owned primary schools, Mawaba in Lobengula West was the best performing school with a pass rate of 79,5 percent, followed by JW Mthimkulu in Magwegwe West with a pass rate of 76,5 percent. According to the latest council report, 4 807 learners set for the exams with 2 688 passing the six subjects with a five or better.

“The results were the first Junior Examination in Primary Schools, based on the Competence Based Curriculum which have additional learning areas- Agriculture, Information Technology, Science, Technology, Social Sciences and Physical Education- being examined for the first time.

“The 2021 pass rate was 55,92 percent based on six subjects passed as per the City of Bulawayo standards, three schools performed above 70 percent, nine schools performed between 60 percent and 69 percent, nine schools performed between 50 percent and 59 percent, five schools performed between 40 percent and 49 percent, one school performed between 30 percent and 39 percent and two schools performed below 10 percent.

The top three council schools in the 2021 Grade 7 examinations were, Mawaba 79,5 percent, JW Mthimkhulu; 76,52 percent and Nketa 72,5 percent,” reads the council report.

The local authority further noted that Malindela which was at first position in 2020 fell by 18,36 percent and dropped to position seventh in 2021.

“Ntshamathe which was at second position also fell heavily in 2021 from 75,97 percent to 60,68 percent dropping by 15,29 percent, JW Mthimkhulu which was in third place in 2020 rose to position two gaining 5,33 percent to 76,52 percent. Mganwini was also among the notable schools that fell as it dropped by 13,42 percent from 60,12 percent to 46,70 percent.

“Aisleby maintained the bottom place and had a zero percent pass rate similar to 2020. At second position from the bottom was St Peters that lost 11 percent from 13,56 percent to 2,56 percent. Ingubo at position three from the bottom continued to disappoint losing 3,26 percent from 38,74 percent to 35,48 percent,” reads the report.

Josiah Chinamano was the most improved school gaining 26,04 percent from 32,52 percent to 58,56 percent with Senzangakhona having three learners who scored six units each.

“Overall, 22 schools out of 30 schools had a pass rate above 50 percent and eight compared to 10 in 2020 performed below 50 percent. Covid-19 restrictions which included the long period of schools closure from first term to second/third term 2021 reduced teacher-learner contact time in year 2021.

The reduced contact time meant that there was no adequate coverage of syllabi content and yet the examinations questions were derived from the entire syllabi. Furthermore, inadequate contact time resulted in insufficient preparation for the examinations. It should also be noted that the class of 2021 was affected by the Covid-19 challenge for two consecutive years 2020 and 2021,” reads the report.

In terms of possible solutions to ensure the pass rate improves the local authority noted the need for effective preparations that will include alternative learning strategies fully supported with the necessary infrastructure and equipment, leadership training, strengthening supervision and adequate textbooks of the Competence Based Curriculum so that no learner will be left behind. Sunday News