UHURU CELEBRATIONS AT BARBOURFIELDS : ALL TO BE TESTED FOR COVID-19

PREPARATIONS for the main Independence Day celebrations to be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo are ongoing, with the Inter-Ministerial Cabinet Committee on State Occasions set to meet in the city tomorrow.
For the first time since 1980, the main celebrations will
be held outside Harare under the theme: “Zimbabwe at 42: Leaving no one
behind.”
Independence Day is on April 18, and this year the country
celebrates 42 years of freedom and majority rule.
The theme dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive
towards promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.
President Mnangagwa will officiate at the proceedings,
which will include a football match between fierce rivals Highlanders and
Dynamos.
After the football match, members of the public will be
treated to a music gala, with performances from various artistes.
Before the main event, President Mnangagwa will host a
children’s party at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair on April 17.
Yesterday, ground staff were busy at Barbourfields Stadium,
mowing the lawn inside and outside at the B Arena where the gala is pencilled
to be held.
Council workers mow the lawn as part of the preparations
for this year’s national independence celebrations to be held at Barbourfields
Stadium in Bulawayo
A stage has already been erected at the VIP section by
engineers where dignitaries and the main ceremony will be held.
Huge screens will also be erected outside the stadium at
the B Arena for people that fail to fit into the stadium to follow proceedings
live.
Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution secretary Mr
Paul Nyoni said all was moving according to plan and a meeting with the Cabinet
committee is set for this Thursday.
“The Inter-Ministerial Cabinet Committee on State Occasions
will be in Bulawayo on Thursday to meet on the progress of the preparations.
They will tour the venues to assess the progress there with the local
organising committee,” said Mr Nyoni.
Chief director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and
Recreation Dr Benson Dube said they were finalising the list of artistes that
will perform at the Independence Gala.
“I cannot confirm the artistes that will perform because
they are still signing contracts with us. Mass displays and the like will be
there. We are trying by all means and trying to scout around Bulawayo for
artistes that are appealing and crowd pullers. We have a meeting on Thursday
with the ministers and we are going to be discussing the finer details,” said
Dr Dube.
Bulawayo City Council director of health services Dr Edwin
Sibanda said they will test everyone entering the stadium for Covid-19.
“All attendees will be tested, and all Covid-19 protocols
will be observed. Vaccination is available at all clinics and central hospitals
for free and QR codes on vaccination cards are being activated at the Tower
Block,” said Dr Sibanda.
The children’s party, which takes place on Independence Day
eve, will be attended by children selected from all the country’s 10 provinces.
Cabinet approved 540 learners selected from primary and secondary
schools to attend the event.
Bulawayo was initially scheduled to host the 40th
Independence Day celebrations in 2020, but it was postponed after Government
declared a National Disaster and enforced a lockdown as part of measures to
contain the Covid-19 pandemic.
