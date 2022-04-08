TYCOON BEDS MOTHER AND DAUGHTER

A woman from Bulawayo was left shocked and heartbroken after discovering that her husband — a local businessman has been double-crossing her with her own daughter.
In a
bare-it-all interview with B-Metro Sithabile Blom (42) from Richmond suburb
said she was left utterly devastated, hysterical and furious after she
discovered that her husband Johannes Gerardus Blom (73) was allegedly bedding
her 20-year-old daughter Ayanda Ncube.
Sithabile
looked jaded, as she walked into the B-Metro newsroom on Tuesday afternoon to
share her frustration about the shocking developments in her marriage.
“I am in a
situation that no one would ever want to experience,” she blurted out.
She went on: “I
was horrified the day I discovered that my husband was having sex with me and also
engaged my daughter in regular sex. He indeed betrayed my trust.
“The disturbing
revelations came to my attention sometime in December last year and up to this
day I’m still struggling to come to terms with the news. I loved him but now I
am done, broken and left ashamed”.
She said to
make matters worse, her husband told her that he has lost count of how many
times he had slept with Ayanda.
Sithabile and
Johannes got married on 7 December 2017 and they have no children together.
Ayanda, a child
from her previous marriage, is now staying in South Africa and is regularly
sneaking back into the country to meet her step-dad-cum lover.
The aggrieved
Sithabile said the matter came to light when Ayanda’s boyfriend, who is also
based in South Africa, hacked Ayanda’s cellphone and discovered a host of nude
pictures and nasty messages which the two — Johannes and Ayanda — were
exchanging.
“After discovering
the nude pictures which the two were exchanging, Ayanda’s boyfriend phoned
Johannes threatening to expose their treacherous affair to me unless he met his
demands. He blackmailed him into paying him some money so that he won’t
disclose their affair to me.
“The boyfriend,
who was threatening to tell me everything if he doesn’t pay, seemed to have
demanded something outrageous,” she said.
Supposedly after failing to meet the “outrageous demands” and fearing that the matter was still going to come to his wife’s attention, Johannes gathered enough courage to make a chilling confession.
“Fearing that
Ayanda’s lover would confront me with the shocking disclosures, he quickly came
to me and confessed that he had been sleeping with Ayanda behind my back. After
that shocking revelation, he told me to forgive him saying it was the work of
the devil. But my imagination will not
allow me to forgive and forget.
“It is even
hard to do so with the way he is now treating me. He is verbally and
emotionally abusing me. Right now, we don’t see eye to eye with my daughter and
I am still convinced that they are still sleeping together,” said a visibly
worried Sithabile.
In a desperate
attempt to supposedly get rid of her so that they can continue with the illicit
relationship, her husband is now falsely accusing her of selling drugs.
“On Monday
police from the Drugs and Narcotics Section in Bulawayo came with sniffer dogs
to our house after he lied to them that I was in possession of dangerous drugs.
“It is really
incomprehensible to be accused of a crime that you did not commit and may not
have had anything to do with. His motive is to get me arrested so that I go to
jail and he would seize that opportunity to dispose our matrimonial property
and start a new life with my daughter. There is also no doubt that Ayanda might
the one who is pushing him to harass me,” she said.
She suspected
that her husband had been sleeping with her daughter for quite a while before
the matter came to light, adding that in a bid to hoodwink Ayanda into the
treacherous relationship, Johannes was always buying her expensive gifts.
“When my
daughter tried to reach me to explain the story, I didn’t entertain her. It’s
difficult considering that I found her private sexual images in my husband’s
phone. What is now worrying me is that Johannes also wants me out of our house
title which we bought together.
“I felt that
when we got married, he used me in order to get a Zimbabwe residence permit and
I need to take immediate action to protect myself,” said a sobbing Sithabile.
She adds that
the harassment from her husband started after she discovered that he was
allegedly bonking her daughter.
“As if that is
not enough, he also told me that he once gave money to Ayanda to perform an
abortion. I used to think he was doing everything for me because he loved me,
but was shocked when he started demanding all the money, he used on me and my
children during the subsistence of our marriage,” she said.
Efforts were
made to contact Johannes but he hung up his phone when this reporter told him
he was from B-Metro and asked him about the allegations levelled against him.
Frantic efforts to phone him again drew
a blank as his phone was no longer reachable. B Metro
