TWO ZIM ARMED ROBBERS JAILED IN SA

TWO Zimbabweans have been jailed for a total of 50 years for a series of armed robberies in Limpopo province, South Africa.
Thabang Moyo (26) and Steven Matamba (29) were tried
separately by the Giyane Regional Court for crimes committed around the Makhado
area between 2015 and 2019.
According to reports, the duo was linked to a series of
armed robberies committed in the neighbouring country since 2014.
In one incident, Matamba on December 8, 2018 robbed a
65-year-old woman of her handbag containing an undisclosed amount of money
after breaking into the victim’s house.
“Moyo was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for business
robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition without the option
of a fine, while Matamba was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for his cases
of house robbery and burglary,” Limpopo province police spokesperson Lieutenant
Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said.
