TIMVEOUS DRAGGED TO COURT BY FORMER GARDENER

Zvishavane business tycoon Mike Timveous who is also ex-husband to Senator Lilian Timveous’ sister Antonia Stalls has been dragged to court by his former garden boy for failing to honour a pledge to pay US$500 in terminal benefits.

Livermore Zulu who is 66 years old and worked for the Timveous family for 10 years claims that he was doing three different strenuous jobs at the house without getting off days.

He was a garden boy, a household servant (sweeping, cleaning, laundry, cooking and other household chores) and he was also a ‘caregiver’ for a relative of Timveous who suffered a stroke. The matter went before a labour court and according to claims made at the Zvishavane Magistrates Court, the two parties agreed on the payment of US$500 which was to be paid in six months in two instalments.

However, Timveous allegedly reneged on the payments resulting in Zulu taking the case to the Civil Court at Zvishavane.

The court did not rule in Zulu’s favour and the applicant has vowed to take the case to the Labour Court.

Zulu’s case is supported by the Federation of Zimbabwe Trade Unions in Bulawayo.

The Trade Union brought the case to the attention of the Labour office in Zvishavane resulting in summons issued by a Labour Officer only identified as Vherukai for arbitration. Timveous is being represented in the case by Chigariro Phiri and Partners.

When payment failed to take place as agreed Zulu approached the Labour Court in Gweru which advised him to approach the Civil Court. Masvingo Mirror