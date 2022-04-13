THEY LIVE TOGETHER : MAN CLAIMS MAINTENANCE FROM WIFE

A HARARE man has been claiming $83 200 child support from his wife even though they live under the same roof.

This came to light when Peter Mudavanhu appeared before the Harare Civil Court, accusing Resta Machote of neglecting the child.

Mudavanhu told the court his wife was not looking after the minor. “My wife is failing to take good care of our child,” he said.

“It’s better she gives me the money and I will do the job on my own.”

However, Resta Machote argued her husband was not telling the truth.

“I don’t understand the meaning of this, especially when he referred to me as an irresponsible wife. I am the one who provides everything in the house and we are both staying at our matrimonial home.

“Therefore, why is he claiming rent for the child?”

Magistrate Judith Taruvinga dismissed the application due to lack of merit. H Metro