ROBBER PUMPED FOUR BULLETS INTO HEAD

A SUSPECTED serial robber and murderer, who committed a spate of robberies in Harare, appeared in court yesterday following his dramatic arrest on Friday.

Aaron Machona, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody.

In the first charge of murder and armed robbery, the court heard that on March 9, at around 1am, Jubilee Utsiwegota was asleep in her bedroom.

Her mother, Mavis Utsiwegota, and four other children were also sleeping in the house when Machona broke into the premises.

He was allegedly armed with a CZ pistol and started assaulting the elderly Mavis Utsiwegota demanding money.

The late Jubilee confronted Machona and tried to stop him from assaulting her mother.

Machona allegedly fired four shots into her head leading to her death.

He stole two cellphones and US$60.

In another count, Machona broke into Kelvin Mutandwa’s house using an unknown object.

When Mutandwa heard the noise, he saw Machona wearing a balaclava, pointing a pistol at him.

Machona ordered Mutandwa to lie down and he tied his hands and legs and he stole US$2 that was in the drawer and a cellphone.

He ordered Mutandwa’s wife to lead him to the other tenant’s bedroom.

Hilary Marufu (22) opened the door and Machona confronted him with a pistol and ordered him to lie down.

Machona allegedly stole watches and cellphones and drove away in Marufu’s car, which he later dumped in Chitungwiza.

He is also facing attempted robbery charges after he allegedly broke into Mario Pepa’s house and demanded money.

He threatened to shoot both Pepa and his wife.

Pepa allegedly wrestled with Machona and he fired a shot before escaping from the scene.

Machona is then alleged to have broken into Shamiso Nhera’s house.

She was awoken by barking dogs and saw him in the corridor armed with a pistol.

He allegedly forced her back into her bedroom where he blindfolded her and took her phones and ransacked the house.

He ordered her to carry a safe, which had US$36 000, and accompany him outside.

Machona was also charged for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Allegations are that on April 22, detectives received information that he was involved in a spate of robberies, and he had been seen at Chigovanyika Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza.

Machona became suspicious and drove off at high speed and a chase ensued in which the police fired warning shots.

He was eventually cornered at a fuel station leading to his arrest.

When police searched his house, they found a pistol and a magazine with one round of ammunition.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro