PROPERTY DEVELOPER STARTS SPEAKING IN GREEK IN COURT, NEARLY ARRESTED FOR CONTEMPT

PROPERTY developer George Katsimberis was almost arrested for contempt of court after he started talking in Greek in protest against the commencement of his trial.
Early this week, he applied for postponement of his trial
arguing that his English was not fluent, hence he needed a Greek interpreter.
Katsimberis is accused of duping fellow property developer
Pokugara Properties of close to US$1 million in a joint venture project to
build cluster houses in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb.
His trial started with the first witness Michael Van Blerk
telling the court that Katsimebris understands English.
Van Blerk, who was Pokugara Properties Zimbabwe general
manager, told the court that Katsimberis used building plans which were not
approved by the City of Harare to construct a showroom.
“We believed that the accused had City of Harare approved
plans. City of Harare wrote to us that there were no approved plans,” said Van
Blerk.
He said they had a joint venture with Katsimberis to
develop land owned by Pokugara Properties.
“After signing of the joint venture agreement, Katsimberis
was responsible to obtain all planning authorities on behalf of Pokugara and
get approved plans and abide by all the bylaws. The building was then
demolished after the city of Harare discovered that it was built without an
approved plan and was constructed with unauthorized material,” he said.
“The accused for a period encircled the structure to
prevent us from viewing it but eventually we saw it. He used a steel frame and
concrete tar which was not part of our agreement. The house was demolished
carefully and without malice by the city council and all materials was
recovered by the accused person.”
Katsimberis through his lawyer advocate Tawanda Kanengoni
denied the allegations and told the court that he will file his defence outline
in due course.
Machistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the trial
to April 5. Newsday
