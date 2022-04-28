PASTOR, BUSINESSMAN MURDERED, BODIES DUMPED IN A WELL

A PASTOR with the Assemblies of God Church based in Simatelele, Binga, was on Tuesday murdered in cold blood in the Junamina area by people masquerading as vehicle dealers.

Pastor Albert Mudenda was allegedly killed together with a local businessman, whose name was not supplied, but is said to be based in Siachilaba. Their bodies were dumped in a well.

Sources told Southern Eye that Mudenda had hired the businessman’s vehicle to travel to Junamina, where he was supposed to meet car dealers who had promised to sell him a car.

However, on arrival at Junamina, the pastor and the businessman were robbed by the suspects.

They were murdered and thrown into a deep well. The robbers then fled the scene using the businessman’s vehicle.

Their bodies were found the following day by villagers floating in the well.

Brother to the now-deceased pastor, Ellias Munkuli, yesterday confirmed the incident to Southern Eye.

“I am yet to get full details of what exactly transpired as I am in Bulawayo, but the pastor is my brother. He intended to buy a car before he was murdered,” he said.

Matabeleland North province police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said he was at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and referred all questions to Assistant Inspector Namatirai Mashona, who said she was in Victoria Falls, hence had no information pertaining to the case.

Village head Gregory Munsaka said the incident had shocked the Binga community.

“Life can’t be lost this way. We hope the police will do their job and bring the culprits to book,” Munsaka said. Newsday