OUR DRUGGIE SON CANNOT MARRY : FAMILY TELLS MAGISTRATE

A modern day Romeo and Juliet script has come to life in Mutare’s oldest high-density suburb of Sakubva as a love struck young lady is incessantly threatening to kill herself at her forbidden lover’s family gate.

This was after the lady was kicked out by the man’s family shortly after she had eloped.

The Chigwana and Marange families are now at loggerheads over the elopement of the woman, only identified as S Marange, to Tadiwanashe Chigwana.

The two’s lovers’ ages were not given.

The matter recently spilled into the courts where Tadiwanashe’s father, Brian Chigwana, was applying for a protection order against the woman and her father, Charles Marange.

Chigwana insisted that his son, Tadiwanashe, was not in his right mind when he asked his girlfriend to elope.

Chigwana claimed that at that time, Tadiwanashe was a drug addict, adding that they had to take him for rehabilitation in Harare.

“My son was not in his sound mind when all this happened.

““He was addicted to drugs. The couple just stormed into the house out of the blue while holding each other’s hands and declared that they were now married.

“We could not bless the union because we knew drugs were taking a toll on our son. We sent the girl packing, while we took our son to a rehabilitation facility in Harare,” said Chigwana.

He said despite all these efforts to help his child see some sense, Tadiwanashe turned his back on the family when he came back to Mutare.

He went to stay with his ‘in-laws’, the Maranges.

Chigwana further stated that his family’s peace is being breached by the Maranges as they call and text daily asking for food for the couple.

“Sometimes they call and tell us that their daughter is threatening to commit suicide if we fail to bless their union.

“This is breaching our peace as a family. “We want them to be stopped. After all, I do not know why they are bothering us when they are the ones who are harbouring our son,” said Chigwana.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato dismissed the protection order application and advised the aggrieved party to make a peace order application. Manica Post