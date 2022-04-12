O LEVEL RESULTS OUT

Last year’s Ordinary Level results are now out with a subject pass rate of 26,34 percent that is marginally higher than the 24,77 percent recorded in 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic and curtailed schooling.
Zimsec chairman Professor Eddie Mwenje said yesterday the
official hard copies of the O-Level results were ready for collection from
today at regional education offices by the heads of examination centres with
the Zimsec portal at www.zimsec.co.zw having the results on-line for five days
from yesterday.
While the pass rate for last year was higher than that for
2020, as the education system coped better with waves of Covid-19 and managed
to put in place more alternatives when schools had to close, it was lower than
the last normal school year in 2019 when the subject pass rate was 31,6
percent. The limits on face-to-face teaching were still critical.
Said Professor Mwenje: “Zimsec attributes the improvement
in the pass rate to the longer school calendar and also the learning strategies
that were introduced by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.
“The statistics show that the 2021 pass rate increased by
1,57 percent from 2020. However, this pass rate is still lower than that of
2019, a year that had a normal school calendar. The pass rate in 2019 was 31,6
percent.”
Besides giving global pass rates for individual subjects
written, Prof Mwenje gave the pass rates for those who wrote five or more
subjects and achieved five or more grade C results or better, what amounts to
the full O-Level certificate.
A total of 148 005 candidates wrote five or more O-Levels
last year and 40 473 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects,
giving a 27,35 percent pass rate for an O-Level certificate with five or more
passes.
In 2020, 168 272 candidates wrote five or more subjects and
43 244 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, giving 25,7 percent
obtaining a full certificate.
Prof Mwenje said the statistics showed that the 2021 pass
rate for school candidates increased by 1,65 percent.
He thanked all stakeholders for staging a successful
examination process and a timely delivery. The results were reasonably prompt
since the examination process ended on January 31 and the verified results were
available two months and a few days later.
“Zimsec wishes to acknowledge the commitment of our
examiners, the support given by the Ministry of Finance and Economic
Development, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and our parent Ministry of
Primary and Secondary Education and indeed our Zimsec staff.
“We are therefore excited that we are releasing the results
earlier than was the case for the 2020 results which were released on May 3,
2021.
“We are also grateful to God that as we continue to see an
improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation, it may point to the fact that
we may soon return to normalcy,” he said.Herald
:
0 comments:
Post a Comment