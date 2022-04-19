NO FLOODS FOR ZIM : MET OFFICE

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has dispelled rumours that heavy rains which recently pounded South Africa could spill to Zimbabwe.
Floods in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province have killed
more than 400 people.
Matabeleland South MSD provincial officer Rodgers Munyira
said the country was experiencing normal rains, and urged citizens not to
panic.
“Several parts of the country have been experiencing little
rain and cold weather lately. The kind of rain that the country is receiving is
cool and does not have thunderstorms or floods. It is difficult for this
weather to change suddenly and give us floods and thunderstorms,” Munyira said.
“As MSD, we haven’t recorded any signs which show that the
floods will be coming to Zimbabwe anytime soon. We will be soon releasing a
statement responding to the concerns and rumours that are circulating on social
media.”
Munyira implored the public to seek information and clarity
from the MSD and avoid sharing false information on social media, which can
cause panic among citizens.
“The MSD has read communication on social media warning of
flooding in the eastern districts of Zimbabwe and wishes to dispel the contents
of the communication making the rounds on social media,” he said.
“While the MSD emphasises the existence of mainly cool to
mild weather with drizzle/rain in the area of interest throughout the period
April 18-21, 2022, we would be updating all stakeholders of any interesting
phenomena that may develop in our country.”
Munyira further noted that it was important for all
stakeholders to understand that MSD was the designated authority for climate
and weather forecasts. Newsday
