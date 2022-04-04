NEW CHAMISA COUNCILLORS SWORN IN

THE eight Bulawayo City Council (BCC) councillors who won in the just ended by-elections, were on Monday sworn in and took their oath of loyalty to both Government and the local authority.
The swearing-in of the councillors, five of whom are
returning ones, comes at a time when ratepayers are expecting the new members
to deliver on their election promises.
The swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the council
chamber, was attended by other councillors, heads of council departments,
relatives and friends of the newly elected councillors.
First to take the oath of office was Ward 8 councillor
Edwin Ndlovu, followed by his Ward 9 counterpart Clr Donaldson Mabutho. Others
were Councillors Lilian Mlilo (Ward 12), Concilia Mlalazi (Ward 13),
Christopher Dube (Ward 19), Alderman Earnest Rafamoyo (Ward 20), Tinevimbo
Maphosa (Ward 21) and Mpumelelo Moyo (Ward 26).
BCC Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube presided over the
swearing in ceremony while council chamber secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou
assisted the councillors in reciting the oath.
The new councillors were sworn in terms of section 47(3) of
the Urban Councils Act Chapter 29: 15, which stipulates that before undertaking
any duty as such a councillor shall take and subscribe before the town clerk of
the council such oath of loyalty and office as may be prescribed.
Speaking on behalf of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and
Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, District Coordinator for Imbizo in the
metropolitan province, Ms Tswagai Fikike Marovatsanga urged the new councillors
to embrace Government programmes in discharging their duties in line with the
National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
“On behalf of the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial
Affairs and Devolution, we would to welcome the new councillors and
congratulate them. You have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve
people. We have the National Development Strategy 1 that we areall working
towards and again council also have its own strategic plan, that feeds into
NDS1 as we try to build our nation,” she said.
“We should sing from the same hymn book when it comes to
national development issues.” Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment