MY SON WAS SODOMISED BY NEIGHBOUR, COPS DID NOTHING

A 35-YEAR-OLD Gweru woman whose son was allegedly sexually abused by a male neighbour is crying foul that no action has been taken against the culprit months after she reported the case to the police.
The woman (who cannot be named to protect the identity of
the victim) who resides in Mambo high-density suburb told Southern Eye
yesterday that she noticed that her son had difficulties in walking sometime in
November last year.
“That is when (name withheld) started narrating how my
neighbour’s 14-year-old son had sexually abused him,” said the visibly
distraught mother.
“My son said he had gone to church at Shumba Hall in Mambo
in the company of my neighbour’s son and stayed behind when everyone else had
left. He said the (accused) boy grabbed him and had anal sex with him and would
repeat the same act on several occasions.”
She said on November 26, 2021, she made a police report at
Mtapa Police Station, and the 14-year-old boy was taken for questioning on
December 31 in the company of his guardians.
“But when I went back in January this year to enquire about
the case, no satisfactory answer was given by the police,” she added.
A medical report seen by this publication dated November
26, 2021 indicates that the boy had been “sexually abused several times”
through anal sex.
The report showed tests including HIV were carried out and
recommended counselling for the minor.
Further investigations by this paper showed that the
accused’s father was a police constabulary at Mtapa Police Station for more
than 10 years amid fears that the case had been swept under the carpet.
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko promised to follow up on the issue. Newsday
