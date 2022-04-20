MTETWA'S FIRM IN WRANGLE OVER US$57K

THE High Court is seized with a matter involving two Harare law firms which are fighting over US$57 000 cash found stashed in a safe.
One of the law firms, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal
Practitioners, had accused its accountant, Tendai Murambiza, of
misappropriating over $32 million, before the cash was found.
Murambiza, who is being charged with theft of trust
property, then told police that the cash belonged to one Mark Rujuwa, of
Rugwandi and Rujuwa Legal Practitioners, who had given him for safekeeping.
Rujuwa is a former partner at Mtetwa and Nyambirai, where
he served between March 2016 and December 2021.
Now, in an urgent chamber application, Rujuwa is seeking an
interim order to compel Mtetwa and Nyambirai to deposit the US$57 000, with the
Registrar of the High Court, pending determination of the matter.
Allegations emerged that Mtetwa and Nyambirai were planning
to settle the money, owed by Murambiza, with the cash they found in their safe.
Beatrice Mtetwa, Tawanda Nyambirai, Mzokuthula Mbuyisa,
Douglas Coltart and Murambiza, have been cited as respondents.
“Alternatively, that the respondents be interdicted from
utilising or dissipating US$57 000 found in their strongroom on 24 or 25
February 2022, in a separate and clearly marked container, and which was proven
to belong to the applicant’s client,” read part of the application.
Rujuwa argued he performed a transaction, involving the
sale of a property, and had used the Mtetwa and Nyambirai strongroom for
safekeeping, since they were still setting up their offices.
“I then spoke to Murambiza, with whom I had worked with
when I was an associate, about the issue.
“He indicated to me that he could keep the amount safe in
the strongroom at the law firm for the weekend and return it to me on Tuesday
22 February.
“I agreed,” reads the papers.
He wants the court to intervene on his behalf.
Mtetwa and Nyambirai argued that the application by Rujuwa
had no basis and they were only demanding an explanation on how the cash ended
up in their safe. H Metro
