MTETWA'S FIRM IN WRANGLE OVER US$57K

THE High Court is seized with a matter involving two Harare law firms which are fighting over US$57 000 cash found stashed in a safe.

One of the law firms, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners, had accused its accountant, Tendai Murambiza, of misappropriating over $32 million, before the cash was found.

Murambiza, who is being charged with theft of trust property, then told police that the cash belonged to one Mark Rujuwa, of Rugwandi and Rujuwa Legal Practitioners, who had given him for safekeeping.

Rujuwa is a former partner at Mtetwa and Nyambirai, where he served between March 2016 and December 2021.

Now, in an urgent chamber application, Rujuwa is seeking an interim order to compel Mtetwa and Nyambirai to deposit the US$57 000, with the Registrar of the High Court, pending determination of the matter.

Allegations emerged that Mtetwa and Nyambirai were planning to settle the money, owed by Murambiza, with the cash they found in their safe.

Beatrice Mtetwa, Tawanda Nyambirai, Mzokuthula Mbuyisa, Douglas Coltart and Murambiza, have been cited as respondents.

“Alternatively, that the respondents be interdicted from utilising or dissipating US$57 000 found in their strongroom on 24 or 25 February 2022, in a separate and clearly marked container, and which was proven to belong to the applicant’s client,” read part of the application.

Rujuwa argued he performed a transaction, involving the sale of a property, and had used the Mtetwa and Nyambirai strongroom for safekeeping, since they were still setting up their offices.

“I then spoke to Murambiza, with whom I had worked with when I was an associate, about the issue.

“He indicated to me that he could keep the amount safe in the strongroom at the law firm for the weekend and return it to me on Tuesday 22 February.

“I agreed,” reads the papers.

He wants the court to intervene on his behalf.

Mtetwa and Nyambirai argued that the application by Rujuwa had no basis and they were only demanding an explanation on how the cash ended up in their safe. H Metro