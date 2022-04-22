MOST WANTED ROBBER FLEES TO CAPE TOWN

One of Zimbabwe’s most wanted suspected armed robbers, Conwell Junior Kasambarare, who is facing a plethora of robbery and housebreaking charges, is believed to have recently escaped to Cape Town after CID crack teams were deployed countrywide to track down and arrest all criminals involved in such activities.
Kasambarare, who is alleged to have been part of Musa Taj
Abdul’s criminal gang and now suspected of masterminding a spate of armed
robberies and housebreaking cases in and around Harare, was released last year
on bail.
Sources close to the investigations said after he heard
that detectives from the CID Homicide which deals with violent crimes were
still looking for him, he then fled to South Africa.
A suspected accomplice, Spicer Takawira, was recently
arrested on charges of house housebreaking and theft.
Kasambarare, Takawira together with Leo Mandaza, Godwin
Kusikwenyu (34), last known address 11222 Parkridge Kuwadzana, and another one
only identified as Chamu, recently allegedly committed seven cases of
housebreaking and theft in Harare.
Takawira, Musafare Mupanhanga and Kasambarare are also
alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings in 2020 and got
away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and
20 live rounds of ammunition.
With Mandaza and Takawira in custody, police are still keen
to arrest of Kasambarare.
In March 2020, Mashwede Holdings lost the cash to five
workers and nine suspected robbers. The five workers, Mupanhanga and
Kasambarare, were then arrested and appeared in court.
Among the five workers were two brothers related to the
business owner, while two were security guards. The two robbers were then
remanded in custody and told only the High Court could grant bail, and it did.
Recently, a notorious robber, who has been on the police’s
most wanted list, was shot and killed in Glen View 1, Harare, where he was
hiding at his girlfriend’s house.
Decide Rice had been operating from South Africa and
committing a spate of armed robberies across borders.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said after committing his Zimbabwean robberies he would flee to South
Africa. But then detectives recently received information that Rice was hiding
at his girlfriend’s house in Glen View 1 and they reacted.
The detectives cordoned off the house and after being
confronted, he attacked them resulting in warning shots being fired. He kept attacking
and so was shot in both legs and right upper arm.
Rice was pronounced dead on admission to a city hospital.
Police searched his girlfriend’s house and discovered
detonators that are believed to have been used to blast safes.
According to the police, Rice was responsible for more than
12 cases of armed robbery committed since 2017. Rice had escaped several
shoot-outs with the police.
Recently, police declared war on armed robbers following an
increase in violent crimes countrywide. The police are hunting them down and
arresting them, but like Rice some want to try and escape in gunfights. Herald
