MOB KILLS ZIMBA IN SA

A Zimbabwean was killed in Diepsloot on Wednesday night, allegedly by a mob, just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police’s top brass visited the area.
Diepsloot’s community policing forum secretary, Kutlwano
Moalosi, said they received information on Thursday morning that the man was
killed in Extension 1.
Moalosi said: The report we received says that community
members were patrolling the area and they got into a yard and asked for
documents of residents. Apparently, one resident did not have registered
documents and then he ran.
“The community chased after him and caught him and burnt
him apparently.”
Moalosi said they were still trying to get more
information.
Police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the
mob went door to door at around 21:00 on Wednesday, and demanded passports from
foreigners. When they entered one home, a man fled the scene, she said.
They chased after the man and killed him. The man has been
identified as a Zimbabwe national.
On Wednesday, Cele told the media that seven people were
killed in the area over the weekend.
The spate of killings triggered mass protests, and the
community threatened to shut down the township.
Cele promised the community that about 30 members of the
Tactical Response Team and Public Order Policing would be deployed to the area.
“The new national commissioner will bring 10 police
vehicles from tonight, and the province will bring six more. This means that in
the next 24 hours, the station will have 16 new cars,” he said.
