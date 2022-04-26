MAN ARRESTED FOR SELLING SIBLING'S STAND

A 56-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon in Matabeleland South province has appeared in court on allegations of duping an unsuspecting home seeker of US$2 100 after selling him a stand which did not belong to him.

Newman Dube pleaded not guilty to the fraud charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

He was remanded out of custody to 6 May.

Allegations against Dube are that on an unknown date and month, but sometime in 2016 he sold stand number 82 in Zimbili area, Fort Rixon to Mkosi Headman Sigundu.

It is alleged that he mispresented himself to Sigundu that he was the owner of the stand before Sigundu paid him US$2 100.

It later emerged that the stand was not belonging to Dube but to one of his siblings. Realising that he had been duped, Sigundu reported the matter to the police leading to Dube’s arrest.

In his defence, Dube argued that the stand was given to him by his parents and he pleaded with the court to bring his two sisters as witnesses to corroborate his claims. B Metro