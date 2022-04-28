MALEMA : ED IS USELESS, GO AND VOTE HIM OUT

Leader of South Africa’s opposition political party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema has urged Zimbabweans domiciled in South Africa to go home and vote in the 2023 harmonised elections in order to remove Zanu PF from power.
Malema, who has always been vocal against xenophobia and
anti-migrant sentiments targeting Africans, said Zimbabweans had a civic duty
to participate in their elections so that they deliver a progressive government
to change their fortunes.
Speaking at a Freedom Day celebrations event in Tshwane
Wednesday, the EFF leader assured Zimbabweans the country would always provide
a home to them but pleaded for them to go back to Zimbabwe and vote for change.
“Zanu PF has destroyed what was a promising land for
Zimbabwe and the current leader of Zimbabwe (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is as clueless
as the South African leader (Cyril Ramaphosa). They are the same like they are
twins. So, to the people of Zimbabwe, we want to make a plea, please when you
are here, don’t worry, you are at home but when there are elections at home go
there in your numbers and vote,” he called out.
“Remove that nonsense that is happening in Zimbabwe and
come back if you want to come back. You cannot just fold your hands. The people
of Zimbabwe must rise here in South Africa and go to vote for a proper
government in Zimbabwe.”
Malema emphasised that solving the Zimbabwe crisis required
civic collective action.
“Let’s help each other so that there is a proper government
in Zimbabwe and will bring a proper government in South Africa, we become one
big happy family,” he said to applause.
“Let’s not be comfortable and think no, ‘all is well, as
long as we are in South Africa.’”
He urged Zimbabweans to remember that voting was their part
in delivering a better Zimbabwe.
“Let’s not forget that as Zimbabweans we have a duty at
home to deliver a progressive government that will respect human rights, that
will make sure the economy of Zimbabwe grows, make sure it defeats poverty and
unemployment,” Malema said.
“A progressive and developing Zimbabwe is a solution to the
problems of South Africa so we want to help Africans who are helping
themselves.
The firebrand leader argued that once South Africans are
done with xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, such as Nigerians and
Zimbabweans, their anger will turn to small tribes within the country such as
the Shangaan people.
He said once foreign nationals are out of South Africa,
depending on the province, locals would start blaming other tribes for the
unemployment crisis.
Malema used the example of telling Zulu people to go back
to KwaZulu Natal and Xhosa people to return to the Eastern Cape, noting that
poverty, hunger and inequality would remain, as forcing foreign nationals out
of the country will not solve the country’s unemployment crisis. CITE
