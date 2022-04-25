MAGAYA : I'M EXPANDING CHURCH TO 40 000



PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya says he has started work on building his flagship church in Waterfalls, which will accommodate 40 000 people at capacity.

The church is yet to re-open since it was forced to shut down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We are building a church that will accommodate 40 000 people. Work has already started and there have been a lot of volunteers who are coming on a daily basis to assist in building the church. There are also engineers with a lot of expertise who are leading in the construction of the new church,” Magaya said, adding that church members were providing funds for the construction.

The controversial self-styled prophet said the reopening of the church would coincide with the church’s night of turnaround on May 27.

“We are fighting to attain the goal of finishing the altar and the shed by May 27 so that we will be able to handle our Night of Turn Around service on that day,” he said