KHUPE : I'M NOW A CCC MEMBER

FORMER MDC-T deputy president Thokozani Khupe yesterday effectively joined the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) after she attended a meeting addressed by Nelson Chamisa in Bulawayo.
Khupe was clad in CCC’s yellow party regalia as she
attended the provincial meeting held at Mc Donalds Hall in Makokoba suburb as
an ordinary party member.
There was commotion before the meeting as CCC youths
attempted to block her from attending, forcing Chamisa to step-in, saying the
newly-launched party was not discriminatory.
“Today, I attended my first meeting as a CCC member
addressed by President Chamisa in Bulawayo, in Mc Donald Hall,” Khupe posted on
Twitter yesterday evening.
Chamisa said he felt encouraged by the Bulawayo meeting.
“Bulawayo citizens’ grassroots engagement meeting inspiring
and energising – 2022 citizens’ action agenda, economy and electoral reforms,”
he said on Twitter.
“Great conversations on citizens at centre of strategy,
structure, culture and the transitional agenda. A new great Zimbabwe loading.”
Khupe announced her support for Chamisa just before the
March 26 by-elections after going separate ways with Douglas Mwonzora following
a fight over the control of the MDC-T.
But other CCC leaders including interim chairperson Tabitha
Khumalo had publicly vowed to block Khupe from joining the opposition party.
A number of ex-MDC-T members have also crossed the floor to
the CCC after suffering humiliating defeats in the by-elections.Chamisa’s CCC
bagged 19 of the 28 contested parliamentary seats in the by-elections while
Mwonzora got zero.
Khupe, who was the MDC-T leader before she was ousted by
Mwonzora, was instrumental in dismantling the MDC Alliance, after the 2018
elections.
The two were accused of working with President Emmerson
Mnangagwa to create a one party state by launching an onslaught against the
country’s then largest opposition movement.
Mwonzora and Khupe continue to deny the allegations. Standard
